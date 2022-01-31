HK retail sales growth slows in Dec as COVID outbreak dampens sentiment

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's retail sales climbed for a 11th month in December helped by continued economic recovery but the growth was at a slower pace as consumer sentiment was dampened by a COVID-19 outbreak fuelled by the contagious Omicron variant.

Retail sales in December rose 6.2per cent from a year earlier to HK$33.3 billion ($4.27 billion), government data showed on Monday. That compares with 7.1per cent increase in November.

"The latest wave of local epidemic and the tightened anti-epidemic measures have weighed on consumption sentiment and posed renewed pressures on the retail sector," a government spokesman said.

In volume terms, retail sales in December grew 3.4per cent from a year earlier, compared with a revised 4.3per cent growth in November.

For the full year of 2021, total retail sales increased 8.1per cent in value terms and rose 6.5per cent in volume. That compared to a 24.3per cent decline in value and 25.5per cent drop in volume in 2020, the first year that the pandemic hit.

Online retail sales value in December jumped 31.5per cent from a year earlier year compared with a revised figure of 28.2per cent growth in November.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic relied heavily on tourists from the mainland, climbed 24.0per cent in December versus a 14.4per cent surge in November, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and related products rose 12.5per cent in December against a revised 17.2per cent jump in November.

Tourist arrivals in December soared 94.1per cent from a year earlier to 9,448. That compares with a 59.2per cent increase in November. However, total visitor arrivals for 2021 plunged 97.4per cent year-on-year to 91,398.

The city's economy grew 4.8per cent year on year in the fourth quarter, and it grew 6.4per cent for the whole 2021.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 3.9per cent in the October-December quarter as the labour market improved along with a sustained economic recovery.

($1 = 7.7978 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Simon Camero-Moore)