HK retail sales rise for 10th month in Nov on improving economy

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's retail sales climbed for a 10th month in November as consumption sentiment remained positive amid an economic recovery and from the government's digital retail voucher scheme to boost spending.

Retail sales in November rose 7.1per cent from a year earlier to HKUS$30.7 billion (US$3.94 billion), government data showed on Monday. That compares with a revised an 12.1per cent increase in October.

"Provided that the local epidemic situation remains under control, the improving economic and labour market conditions should continue to provide support to the retail sector," a government spokesman said.

In volume terms, retail sales in November grew 4.2per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 9.4per cent surge the previous month.

For the first eleven months of 2021, total retail sales increased 8.3per cent in value terms and rose 6.8per cent in volume.

Online retail sales in November in value terms jumped 27.6per cent from a year earlier year compared with a revised figure of 33.9per cent growth in October.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic relied heavily on tourists from the mainland, climbed 14.4per cent in November versus a 23.1per cent surge in October, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and related products rose 16.6per cent in November against a 10.9per cent jump in October.

Tourist arrivals in November soared 59.2per cent from a year earlier to 9,492. That compares with a 19.6per cent increase in October. However, total visitor arrivals from January to November plunged 97.7per cent year-on-year to 81,950.

The city's economy grew 5.4per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, recovering from the pandemic-induced slump, but longer-term prospects depend on the impact of the government's zero-COVID policy.

The government in November revised its full-year economy growth forecast to 6.4per cent, close to the upper bound of the previous forecast range of 5.5per cent-6.5per cent.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.1per cent in the September-November quarter from 4.3per cent in the August-October period as the labour market improved along with an ongoing economic recovery.

(US$1 = 7.7983 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)