Business

HK's Greater Bay Airlines cancellations affect 128 flights in February-March
HK's Greater Bay Airlines cancellations affect 128 flights in February-March

FILE PHOTO: A Greater Bay Airlines flight attendant attends an agreement signing ceremony with Boeing in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

22 Jan 2025 08:17AM
BEIJING : Greater Bay Airlines said on Wednesday that 128 flights in February and March would be affected by cancellations announced the previous day, citing delays in new aircraft deliveries and regular inspections of existing planes.

Service over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday was not affected, the Hong Kong-based carrier said in a statement, adding that it had found negligence in an internal review of its flight scheduling processes.

The cancellations affect 64 roundtrips with about 5,500 passengers, the airline said, noting that it was helping them to book alternative flights or issue refunds.

The airline also said it had applied to aviation authorities to suspend its underperforming Seoul-Hong Kong route.

Source: Reuters

