HK's Swire Pacific sells US unit to controlling shareholder for US$3.9 billion

Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific said on Wednesday (Jun 28) it would sell unit Swire Coca-Cola, USA for US$3.9 billion to its controlling shareholder, John Swire & Sons.

Swire Pacific, which owns a 45 per cent stake in Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways, expects a consolidated gain of about HK$22.80 billion (US$2.91 billion) from the sale, it said.

Once the sale goes through, Swire Pacific will propose payment of a special dividend in aggregate of HK$11.7 billion, it added.

The deal will help Swire Pacific strengthen its valuation, shore up its balance sheet, allow it to focus on Greater China and Southeast Asia, and provide it capital to invest in long-term investments, the investment firm said.