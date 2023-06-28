Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HK's Swire Pacific sells US unit to controlling shareholder for US$3.9 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HK's Swire Pacific sells US unit to controlling shareholder for US$3.9 billion

HK's Swire Pacific sells US unit to controlling shareholder for US$3.9 billion

The Swire Group logo is seen in Hong Kong, China on Dec 6, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

28 Jun 2023 06:00PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 06:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific said on Wednesday (Jun 28) it would sell unit Swire Coca-Cola, USA for US$3.9 billion to its controlling shareholder, John Swire & Sons.

Swire Pacific, which owns a 45 per cent stake in Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways, expects a consolidated gain of about HK$22.80 billion (US$2.91 billion) from the sale, it said.

Once the sale goes through, Swire Pacific will propose payment of a special dividend in aggregate of HK$11.7 billion, it added.

The deal will help Swire Pacific strengthen its valuation, shore up its balance sheet, allow it to focus on Greater China and Southeast Asia, and provide it capital to invest in long-term investments, the investment firm said.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Hong Kong China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.