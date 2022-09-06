Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Holiday Inn-owner IHG hit by 'unauthorised activity' in tech systems
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Holiday Inn-owner IHG hit by 'unauthorised activity' in tech systems

Holiday Inn-owner IHG hit by 'unauthorised activity' in tech systems
FILE PHOTO: IHG logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Holiday Inn-owner IHG hit by 'unauthorised activity' in tech systems
FILE PHOTO: An installation with the logo is pictures on the roof of the hotel Holiday Inn, owned by IHG company, in Moscow, Russia June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
06 Sep 2022 11:16PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 11:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Tuesday that bookings on its websites and apps were facing disruptions after its technology systems were hit by "unauthorised activity".

IHG said it was assessing the nature, extent and impact of the incident and had implemented its response plans.

The company, which has appointed external specialists to investigate the incident and is in the process of notifying regulatory authorities, said its hotels were still able to operate despite the disruption.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny on appropriate defences against cyber attacks, particularly on western financial institutions, in the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine early this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.