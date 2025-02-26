Logo
Holtec signs agreement with Hyundai to build small nuclear reactors at Palisades plant, CNBC reports
Holtec signs agreement with Hyundai to build small nuclear reactors at Palisades plant, CNBC reports

FILE PHOTO: A view of the grounds at the Palisades nuclear reactor in Covert Township, Michigan, U.S., August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Stewart/File Photo

26 Feb 2025 03:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Holtec International has signed an agreement with Hyundai Engineering and Construction to build two small modular reactors (SMRs) at the Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. nuclear power industry is seeing a revival, after decades of floundering, driven by a surge in electricity demand and the vast energy requirements of Big Tech's AI data centers.

Holtec, the owner of the Palisades nuclear plant, has been seeking to reopen the facility, which was closed under a different proprietor in 2022.

The agreement aims to deploy a fleet of 10-gigawatt SMRs, starting with two units at the Palisades site, the report said.

However, Holtec's design for the reactor has not been licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, CNBC added.

Holtec International and Hyundai's unit did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
