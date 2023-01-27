Logo
Business

Home Depot Canada found sharing customer personal data with Meta - privacy regulator
Home Depot Canada found sharing customer personal data with Meta - privacy regulator

FILE PHOTO: Customers browse among the decking supplies aisle in a Home Depot store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 21, 2021. Picture taken March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

27 Jan 2023 05:21AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 05:43AM)
Home Depot Inc's Canadian arm was found to be sharing details from e-receipts related to in-store purchases with Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc without the knowledge or consent of its customers, according to Canada's privacy regulator.

An investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) found that by participating in Meta's offline conversions program Home Depot shared the e-receipts that included encoded email addresses and purchase information.

The regulator added that the home goods chain stopped sharing customer information with Meta in October 2022, which was among the recommendations made by OPC, until the company is able to implement measures to ensure valid consent.

Home Depot and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

