Business

Honda boosting investment in three Ohio auto plants by $300 million
FILE PHOTO: Honda Motor Co's Acura NSX luxury sports car is seen in assemble line at the company's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, U.S., November 11, 2016. Picture taken November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maki Shiraki/File Photo

30 Jan 2025 05:51AM
WASHINGTON : Honda Motor said on Wednesday it will boost its investments in three Ohio auto plants by $300 million to have flexibility to build EVs, hybrids and gas-powered vehicles on the same assembly line.

The Japanese automaker in 2022 had announced plans to invest $700 million in three plants but is now upping that to $1 billion, said Jennifer Thomas, a senior vice president at Honda's U.S. unit.

Honda is also building a joint venture Ohio battery plant with LG Energy Solution in which the overall investment is expected to be $4.4 billion.

Source: Reuters

