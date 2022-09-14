Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Honda considers listing electric motorcycle business: WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Honda considers listing electric motorcycle business: WSJ

Honda considers listing electric motorcycle business: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

14 Sep 2022 12:21AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 01:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Honda Motor Co Ltd is considering taking its electric motorcycle unit public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese manufacturer's managing officer Yoshishige Nomura.

The report, which did not disclose where the company would list its unit, said talks of the pros and cons of the plan were still at an early stage.

Honda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it plans to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally over the next three years, as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality for motorcycles by the 2040s.

Honda dominates the global motorcycle business, but faces challenges in promoting higher-priced electric variants in developing economies.

The WSJ report also said some of Honda's rivals in markets such as India have lapped the company in introducing battery-powered motorcycles and bikes.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Honda

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.