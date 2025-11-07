Honda cuts annual operating profit after posting Q2 drop

TOKYO :Honda Motor cut its annual profit forecast by about a fifth and posted a 25 per cent drop in its second-quarter operating profit on Friday, as its performance took a hit from U.S. import tariffs and one-off costs related to electric vehicles.

Japan's second-largest automaker lowered its operating profit forecast for the year through March 2026 by 21 per cent to 550 billion yen ($3.65 billion) from 700 billion yen.

The new forecast also factored in a decline in production volumes due to an expected shortage in the supply of chips.

Honda booked a 194 billion yen ($1.29 billion) profit for July-September, compared with an average 212.1 billion yen profit expected from nine analysts polled by LSEG and a 257.9 billion yen profit in the July-September quarter in 2024.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)