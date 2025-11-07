Logo
Honda cuts annual operating profit after posting Q2 drop
FILE PHOTO: A Honda Civic Hybrid is seen on display after winning the 2025 North American Car of the year award during media day at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 10, 2025. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

07 Nov 2025 02:39PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2025 02:52PM)
TOKYO :Honda Motor cut its annual profit forecast by about a fifth and posted a 25 per cent drop in its second-quarter operating profit on Friday, as its performance took a hit from U.S. import tariffs and one-off costs related to electric vehicles.

Japan's second-largest automaker lowered its operating profit forecast for the year through March 2026 by 21 per cent to 550 billion yen ($3.65 billion) from 700 billion yen.

The new forecast also factored in a decline in production volumes due to an expected shortage in the supply of chips.

Honda booked a 194 billion yen ($1.29 billion) profit for July-September, compared with an average 212.1 billion yen profit expected from nine analysts polled by LSEG and a 257.9 billion yen profit in the July-September quarter in 2024.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)

Source: Reuters
