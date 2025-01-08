Honda executive cautious about new EV production ahead of Trump presidency

:Honda Motor will be cautious about starting production of new electric vehicles due to uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's industrial policy, a senior executive of the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Honda Representative Executive Officer Noriya Kaihara said at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas that the company would also be cautious about producing batteries in Canada.

At CES, the second-biggest Japanese automaker earlier unveiled prototypes of upcoming Honda 0 electric cars, including a SUV model that will be introduced in the North American market in the first half of 2026.

Honda 0 models will be equipped with limited autonomous driving technology and will later be available in global markets including Japan and Europe, the company said.

In November, Honda Chief Operating Officer Shinji Aoyama said the automaker may have to think about shifting production if the U.S. were to impose permanent tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico as touted by Trump.