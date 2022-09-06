Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals

Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals

FILE PHOTO: A Honda SUV e:Prototype electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

06 Sep 2022 10:34AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 10:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Honda Motor Co has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership in the medium to long term, it said in a statement.

Procurement of those elements will be among many challenges for automakers worldwide as stricter environmental regulations accelerate production and sales of cleaner, electrified cars.

Honda said it had picked Hanwa for its strength in resource procurement.

This year Honda laid out a target to roll out 30 electrified vehicle (EV) models globally and produce more than 2 million EVs a year by 2030. It aims at selling only fully electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.