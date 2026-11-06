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Honda to invest $602 million to expand motorcycle factory in Brazil
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Honda to invest $602 million to expand motorcycle factory in Brazil

Honda to invest $602 million to expand motorcycle factory in Brazil

Honda Motor's logo on the Hybrid Sedan Prototype at a media briefing about financial results in Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

06 Nov 2026 02:02AM
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SAO PAULO, Nov 5 : Japan's Honda will invest 3.3 billion reais ($602.2 million) by 2030 to expand the capacity of its motorcycle plant in Brazil, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

• The move includes two new production units at its Manaus complex, increasing annual capacity to 2.3 million units in 2029 from an expected 1.6 million this year, it said

• The factory produces 20 models, serving the domestic market and exporting to 19 countries, including to the US and Mexico, according to Honda

• The investment adds to 1.6 billion reais announced last year by the group into its motorcycle business in Brazil

($1 = 5.4798 reais)

Source: Reuters
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