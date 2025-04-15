Honda to make 90% of US sales locally by relocating Mexico, Canada production, Nikkei reports

TOKYO : Honda Motor plans to switch some car production from Mexico and Canada to the United States, aiming for 90 per cent of cars sold in the country to be made locally, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Japanese carmaker plans to increase U.S. vehicle production by as much as 30 per cent over two to three years in response to the Trump administration's tariffs on all car imports, Nikkei said.

A Honda spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.