Honda Motor asks parts suppliers to reduce carbon emissions, Nikkei reports
FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

16 Nov 2021 05:09PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 05:04PM)
TOKYO :Honda Motor has asked its main parts suppliers to reduce carbon emissions annually by 4per cent versus 2019 levels, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

The Japanese carmaker aims to start implementing the targets in fiscal 2025, which begins in April 2025, the report said.

Honda's move comes after Toyota, another Japanese carmaker, in June said it had asked its parts suppliers to reduce carbon emissions.

A Honda spokesperson said the company was working to achieve carbon neutrality, including with suppliers, and had requested them to reduce carbon emissions.

But the spokesperson declined to say whether Honda had requested annual carbon emissions cuts of 4per cent versus 2019 as reported by the Nikkei, adding it was not information the firm had released.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

