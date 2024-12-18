Honda, Nissan move to deepen ties, sources say, including possible merger

TOKYO: Honda and Nissan are in talks to deepen ties, two people said on Wednesday (Dec 18), including a possible merger, the clearest sign yet of how Japan's once seemingly unbeatable auto industry is being reshaped by challenges from Tesla and Chinese rivals.

The discussions, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, would allow the companies to cooperate more on technology and help Honda, the country's second-largest automaker and Nissan, the third-largest, create a more formidable domestic rival to Toyota.

The talks were focused on finding ways to bolster collaboration and included the possibility of a setting up a holding company, said the people.

The companies were also discussing the possibility of full merger, according to one of the people, as well as looking at ways to cooperate with Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24 per cent stake.

The people declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.

Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi said no deal had been announced by any of the companies, though Nissan noted the three automakers had said previously they were considering opportunities for future collaboration.

A combined Honda and Nissan would become the world's third-largest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota and Volkswagen and remain in that position if it also included Mitsubishi.

"In the mid- to long-term, this is good for the Japanese car industry as it creates a second axis against Toyota," said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory. "Constructive rivalry with Toyota is a positive for the rather stagnating Japanese car industry when it must compete with Chinese automakers, Tesla and others."

Shares of Nissan surged more than 22 per cent in Tokyo trade on Wednesday, while shares of Honda declined 2.3 per cent. Shares of Mitsubishi rose 13 per cent.

Honda's market capitalisation is about US$44 billion, while Nissan's is about US$10 billion after price surge on Wednesday, meaning a full merger would be bigger than the giant US$52 billion deal between Fiat Chrysler and PSA in 2021 to create Stellantis.