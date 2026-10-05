Honda plans highway test of wireless charging for moving trucks

TOKYO, Oct 5 : Japanese automaker Honda Motor said on Monday it has developed technology that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles, including large trucks, while being driven, and plans to test the technology on a Japanese highway.

• Honda plans to test the technology along with construction firm Taisei and road builder Taisei Rotec in the financial year beginning in April 2027 or later, it said in a statement

• The system, developed by Honda's research arm with the two firms, aims to transfer electricity wirelessly from charging units embedded in roads to vehicles in motion, which could lead to fewer charging stops

• A Honda engineer declined to comment on the cost compared with a conventional high-speed charging network, saying economic viability would need to be assessed