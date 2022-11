TOKYO: Japan's Honda Motor Co on Wednesday posted a 16 per cent rise in second-quarter operating profit, missing analysts' estimates.

Operating profit totalled 231.2 billion yen ($1.59 billion)in the three months to end-September, versus an average estimate of 243.3 billion yen profit in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

The same period a year earlier, the company earned 198.9 billion yen.

($1 = 145.7500 yen)