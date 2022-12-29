Logo
Business

Honda to recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles made in China -regulator
FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is seen on a Honda car displayed at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

29 Dec 2022 03:27PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 03:27PM)
SHANGHAI : Honda will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors in some models, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Thursday.

A total of 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between Oct. 8, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2020 by the Japanese carmaker's venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. would be recalled, along with another 95,081 units from Honda's manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. made between August 27, 2018 and August 6, 2020.

The issue relates to lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process which could cause issues with the sensors over time, and the recall would begin from March 31, 2023, the statement added.

Source: Reuters

