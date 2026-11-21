WASHINGTON, Nov 20 : Honda said on Friday it is recalling 810,592 older cars and SUVs in the US over a risk that Takata air bag inflators could rupture.

The recall includes some 2013 Honda Accord, 2012-2013 Honda Civic, 2012-2013 Honda CR-V, 2013 Acura ILX and 2013 Acura RDX vehicles that were originally sold or registered in 14 states or territories known for high temperature, humidity and large temperature fluctuations.

Honda said there no injuries or crashes tied to the vehicles being recalled, and there have been no air bag inflator ruptures. But the company's long-term monitoring and analysis revealed potential propellant degradation in certain inflators within specific geographic regions, it said.

There have been at least 28 deaths in the United States stemming from defective Takata air bag inflators since 2009, an issue that prompted the largest auto recall in US history.

Over the past decade, two dozen major automakers have recalled more than 100 million vehicles fitted with Takata airbag inflators worldwide, including about 67 million vehicles in the United States.

Various automakers have also reported hundreds of injuries in vehicles since 2009 from Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks, killing or injuring drivers or other vehicle occupants.

The vehicles in the new recall have air bags inflators that contain a moisture-absorbing material — unlike the millions of vehicles recalled previously.

The recall applies to vehicles sold or registered in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), Guam and American Samoa.