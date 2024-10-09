Logo
Honda to recall about 1.7 million US vehicles over steering gearbox concern
FILE PHOTO: A Honda logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

09 Oct 2024 05:50PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2024 06:01PM)
Honda is recalling about 1.7 million vehicles in the U.S. as difficulty in steering on certain models can increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall includes some of the Japanese automaker's famous vehicles such as the Civic Type R, Acura Integra and CR-V from model years 2022-2025.

The steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty while steering, the U.S. auto regulator said.

Dealers will replace the worn gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary for free.

Honda did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

