Honda to recall more than 600,000 US vehicles over issues with steering assist software, NHTSA says

Nov 10 : Honda is recalling 635,808 vehicles in the US over issues with the power steering assist software, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Here are some more details:

• The recall involves certain 2021-2025 Acura TLX, 2022-2024 Acura MDX and 2023-2025 Pilot vehicles, the auto safety regulator said

• NHTSA said that due to issues with the electronic power steering software, the system could enter a failsafe mode that disables the power steering assist and makes the vehicle harder to steer, increasing the risk of a crash

• Dealers will reprogram the electronic power steering control unit, free of charge, as part of the recall remedy, NHTSA added