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Honda to recall more than 600,000 US vehicles over issues with steering assist software, NHTSA says
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Honda to recall more than 600,000 US vehicles over issues with steering assist software, NHTSA says

Honda to recall more than 600,000 US vehicles over issues with steering assist software, NHTSA says

FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed on a car wheel at the Honda booth during a press day of the Japan Mobility Show 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

10 Nov 2026 04:45PM
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Nov 10 : Honda is recalling 635,808 vehicles in the US over issues with the power steering assist software, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Here are some more details:

• The recall involves certain 2021-2025 Acura TLX, 2022-2024 Acura MDX and 2023-2025 Pilot vehicles, the auto safety regulator said

• NHTSA said that due to issues with the electronic power steering software, the system could enter a failsafe mode that disables the power steering assist and makes the vehicle harder to steer, increasing the risk of a crash

• Dealers will reprogram the electronic power steering control unit, free of charge, as part of the recall remedy, NHTSA added

Source: Reuters
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