The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that Honda would recall about 205,760 SUVs in the United States over a fuel leak issue.

The recall includes some Passport and Pilot vehicles from model years 2023-2025.

The filler neck tube and pipe may separate, allowing fuel to leak on impacted models, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

The NHTSA added that dealers will inspect and repair the fuel filler neck tube and pipe as necessary for free.