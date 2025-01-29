Honda to recall over 290,000 US vehicles on engine issue, NHTSA says

Honda will recall 294,612 vehicles in the U.S. to fix an issue that may cause engines to stall or suffer a loss of power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles.

A software error in the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) may cause an engine stall or a loss of power, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU software, free of charge, it said.