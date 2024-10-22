Logo
Business

Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern
FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is seen on a new Civic model on a dealer's lot in Silver Spring, Maryland, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

22 Oct 2024 05:28PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2024 05:43PM)
:Honda is recalling more than 720,800 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that a high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire.

The recall includes certain Accord, CR-V Hybrid and Honda Civic vehicles from model years 2023-2025, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary for free, it said.

Honda did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

