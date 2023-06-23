Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Honda recalling 1.2 million US vehicles for rear camera issue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Honda recalling 1.2 million US vehicles for rear camera issue

Honda recalling 1.2 million US vehicles for rear camera issue

A Honda logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/FILE PHOTO

23 Jun 2023 04:53PM (Updated: 23 Jun 2023 07:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Honda Motor is recalling 1.2 million vehicles in the United States due to a potential issue with the rearview camera image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The recall covers some 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles. Due to a faulty communication coaxial cable connector, the rearview camera image may not appear on the display.

Honda previously extended the warranty to vehicles affected by the issue in 2021. The automaker said in a filing with NHTSA it has received 273,870 warranty claims related to the issue between May 2017 and June this year, and no reports of injuries or deaths related to the recall issue.

Dealers will install an improved cable harness between the existing display audio and vehicle terminal connections and a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector to properly connect the audio display unit.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.