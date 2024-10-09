Honda recalling 1.7 million US vehicles over steering issue

WASHINGTON :Honda is recalling 1.7 million cars and SUVs in the United States over an issue that can make steering more difficult and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall includes various 2022 through 2025 model vehicles including some Civic and Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V and Acura Integra and Integra Type S vehicles. Honda said it has received 10,328 warranty claims related to the issue since 2021.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into the issue in March 2023 and upgraded the investigation in November.

The steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty while steering, NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the worn gear spring and add grease if needed.

Drivers told NHTSA of "sticky steering" issues that occurred mostly at highway speeds after driving for a certain amount of time. Most complaints said the issue occurred with low vehicle mileage.

NHTSA said last year it had received reports of 13 crashes related to the issue, including 11 drivers who said they had lost control due to not being able to overcome the momentary increased steering effort prior to their vehicle leaving the roadway.

Honda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.