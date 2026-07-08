Honda recalls over 300,000 US vehicles over rearview image display issues

July 8 : Honda Motor America, a unit of Honda Motor Co Ltd, is recalling 325,588 Odyssey vehicles in the U.S. due to issues with the display of the rearview image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

Here are details from the NHTSA:

• The recall affects certain 2018-2020 model Odyssey vehicles.

• Risks that water might enter the rearview camera and cause failure to display image when the vehicle is in reverse, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

• As part of the recall remedy, dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge.