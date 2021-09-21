Honda says domestic output at 40per cent of capacity in Aug-Sept, 70per cent in early Oct

TOKYO : Honda Motor Co said its car factories in Japan have been operating at 40per cent of capacity in August and September because of shortages of semiconductors and other components caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda in a press release on its website said production in early October should rebound to 70per cent of capacity.

"We are doing what we can to minimize the impact on production, but the situation remains unclear," the Japanese company said.

