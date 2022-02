TOKYO : Honda Motor said on Thursday that two of its domestic manufacturing sites will operate at 90per cent of capacity until early March due to a shortage of semiconductors.

Honda's Saitama factory and two production lines at its Suzuka plant will see their production capacity cut by about 10per cent at least until early March, hit by the chip shortage and disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns, the automaker said in a statement.

