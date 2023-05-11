Logo
Honda sees full-year profit rising 19% after missing forecasts in Q4
Honda sees full-year profit rising 19% after missing forecasts in Q4

FILE PHOTO: Honda's electric vehicle (EV) e:NP2 is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

11 May 2023 02:12PM (Updated: 11 May 2023 03:51PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Honda Motor Co on Thursday forecast a 19.1 per cent rise in operating profit for this business year, after it missed analysts' estimates in the fourth quarter.

Japan's second-biggest automaker forecast full-year operating profit rising to 1.0 trillion yen ($7.40 billion) compared with a 985.62 billion yen average profit expected by 21 analysts. It said it expected higher sales volume and to benefit from a strengthening supply chain.

Operating profit for the three months to Mar. 31 stood at 105.5 billion yen, compared to an average estimate of 164.78 billion yen in a poll by 11 analysts by Refinitiv.

(This story has been corrected to fix the rise in full-year profit forecast to 19.1 per cent from 14.9 per cent, in both the headline and paragraph 1) 

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Source: Reuters

