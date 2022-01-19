Logo
Honda signs joint development pact with Boston-based EV battery R&D firm SES
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Honda Motor Co. is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

19 Jan 2022 10:34AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 10:38AM)
TOKYO : Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had signed a joint development agreement for lithium-metal batteries with Boston-based EV battery company SES Holdings Pte Ltd.

In a statement, Honda said SES planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction, and that the Japanese automaker planned to buy about 2per cent of the listed company, SES AI Corporation.

Lithium-metal batteries are expected to achieve higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries, which are used in most battery-electric vehicles today.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

