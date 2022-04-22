Logo
Honda to slash production by 50% at domestic plant in early May
FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

22 Apr 2022 07:37AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 07:37AM)
TOKYO : Honda Motor Co is planning to cut production by about 50 per cent on two lines of one of its domestic factories in early May due to chip shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns, the company said on Thursday.

The factory in the city of Suzuka will also slash its production by half for the month of April, expanding the scale of the cutback from an earlier announcement that it would cut back production by about a third.

The company said the persistent semiconductor shortage as well as uncertain geopolitical affairs had caused delays in logistics and parts arrival.

A factory in Saitama prefecture would also reduce production by a third in April but is planning to restore normal operation in early May, the company said.

Source: Reuters

