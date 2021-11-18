Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change China
Logo

Business

Honda's Japan car output to return to normal capacity in December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Honda's Japan car output to return to normal capacity in December

Honda's Japan car output to return to normal capacity in December

Workers assemble cars at Honda Motor's Saitama factory in Sayama, north of Tokyo April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

18 Nov 2021 01:04PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 01:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Honda Motor Co said on Thursday its Japanese car factories will return to normal operations in December, after working at around 90per cent capacity this month due to a shortage of chips and supply disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns overseas.

The two domestic production sites will return to normal capacity in the first half of December, Honda said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the maker of the Fit and CR-V models cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time, citing production delays and rising materials costs.

Top Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp had also said last week it would start making up for lost production in December, with factories at home returning to normal for the first time in seven months.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us