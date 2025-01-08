Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors expand partnership to develop aviation technology

Honeywell and NXP Semiconductors will expand their partnership to develop AI-driven technology for aviation and autonomous flying, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the partnership, the companies will combine Honeywell's Anthem avionics — a cloud-connected cockpit system — and chipmaker NXP's computing architecture to improve planning and managing flights.

The partnership will look to adapt NXP's autonomy architecture, originally targeted at the automotive industry, with Anthem to enhance autonomous flying technology.

The companies did not disclose any financial details of the deal, which builds on their collaboration last year that focused on Honeywell's building management systems.

Autonomous flying has taken the spotlight in aviation, with electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) makers aiming to revolutionize urban travel.

Vertical Aerospace, an eVTOL maker, will use Anthem to test its VX4 aircraft, the companies said.