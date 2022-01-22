Logo
Hong Kong revokes ban on Boeing 737
Hong Kong allows airlines to resume using Boeing 737 Max

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

22 Jan 2022 12:06AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 12:58AM)
Hong Kong is permitting airline operators to restart the use of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft in the city's airspace, its Civil Aviation Department (CAD) said in a directive on Friday (Jan 21), lifting its ban on the aircraft after nearly three years.

The 737 MAX is integral to the Boeing's ability to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and a safety scandal caused by two fatal crashes.

Hong Kong had temporarily restricted use of the aircraft in 2019 following a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia that claimed 157 lives.

Airlines that intend to fly the 737 Max in Hong Kong's airspace and to the international airport need to comply with the airworthiness directive from the US Federal Aviation Administration or a similarly stringent directive from the country where the plane was registered, said Victor Liu, the director-general of CAD.

The airline must also carry a valid certificate of airworthiness that meets International Civil Aviation Organization standards, the directive added.

Shares of Boeing pared losses to trade down 2.4 per cent at US$209 after the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Source: Reuters

