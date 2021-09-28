Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong asks banks to report exposure to Evergrande - Bloomberg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong asks banks to report exposure to Evergrande - Bloomberg

Hong Kong asks banks to report exposure to Evergrande - Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A crane stands at a construction site near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

28 Sep 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong's central bank has asked lenders to report their exposure to debt-laden China Evergrande Group on concerns over potential systemic risks to the region's financial system, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority queried lenders in the city last week, giving them 24 hours to respond on their financial commitments to China's most indebted developer, both in terms of lending and derivatives, Bloomberg reported. It's at least the second time in recent months the authority took an interest in how much banks are exposed to Evergrande.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us