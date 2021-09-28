Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator

Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the central financial district, in Hong Kong, China March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

28 Sep 2021 01:59PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 01:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : The risks to Hong Kong banks from heavily indebted Chinese property developers are manageable, a top executive at the city's banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment in China and force developers to cut prices. With liabilities of US$305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its problems could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased as damage has so far been concentrated in the property sector.

Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, told a conference these problems were unlikely to have a major effect on banks in the Asian financial hub.

"Both the industry and the media has been focusing a lot of attention on highly-leveraged borrowers, in particular some of the developers in mainland China. On that one, both the industry and ourselves have been paying a lot of attention to industry sectors that are under relatively greater stress in the past few years, so our banking system’s exposure to these highly-leveraged borrowers is not that high."

"The risk there is pretty much manageable at the moment, but nonetheless we would urge the industry to remain vigilant," Yuen said.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us