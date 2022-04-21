Logo
Hong Kong-based private equity firm mulls bid for UK's RWS
21 Apr 2022 06:58PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 07:17PM)
:Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII said on Thursday it was in the early stages of considering an offer for British language services and software company RWS Holdings.

Shares in London-listed RWS, which has a market value of 1.36 billion pounds ($1.78 billion), jumped more than 10 per cent by 1042 GMT.

BPEA said it had not yet made a formal approach to the board of RWS. The British company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

RWS in 2020 scooped up an all-share deal with SDL that valued the latter at 854 million pounds to create the world's largest language services and software company.

The Asian private equity firm has until May 19 to make a firm offer for RWS or walk away.

($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

Source: Reuters

