Hong Kong bourse operator third-quarter profit slips

HONG KONG :The Hong Kong stock exchange operator posted on Wednesday a drop in its third-quarter profit as higher trading fees amid market volatility were offset by a decline in the company's income from investment.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's profit for the three months ended September came in at HKUS$3.25 billion (US$420 million), down from HKUS$3.35 billion a year ago, it said in a filing to its subsidiary, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Markets were volatile in the quarter as a series of regulatory crackdowns in mainland China pulled down shares in companies from technology firms to property developers.

The broad Hang Seng Composite Index lost 15per cent in the quarter, its worst period since 2015.

HKEX's trading fees and trading tariffs, which make up the largest component of its income, rose 9.8per cent in the third quarter to HKUS$2.1 billion from a year earlier.

However, the exchange operator's net investment income dropped 76per cent to HKUS$155 million. In its filing, HKEX said this decline was due to the low interest rate environment.

In the first nine months of the year, companies raised US$37 billion in Hong Kong from both primary and secondary listings according to Refinitiv data.

This placed the bourse third globally behind the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange.

