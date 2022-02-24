Hong Kong bourse operator's annual net profit rises 9per cent

HONG KONG : The Hong Kong stock exchange operator's 2021 net profit rose 9per cent but missed expectations, as China's regulatory crackdowns resulted in fewer listings and struggling markets hurt its investment income.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing reported on Thursday a full-year net profit of HK$12.5 billion ($1.60 billion), up from 2020's HK$11.51 billion, but smaller than the HK$13.1 billion average of 27 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.8077 Hong Kong dollars)

