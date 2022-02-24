Logo
Hong Kong bourse operator's annual net profit rises 9per cent
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

24 Feb 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 12:48PM)
HONG KONG : The Hong Kong stock exchange operator's 2021 net profit rose 9per cent but missed expectations, as China's regulatory crackdowns resulted in fewer listings and struggling markets hurt its investment income.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing reported on Thursday a full-year net profit of HK$12.5 billion ($1.60 billion), up from 2020's HK$11.51 billion, but smaller than the HK$13.1 billion average of 27 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.8077 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Alun John and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

