Business

Hong Kong bourse's deputy CEO Wilfred Yiu to retire
Hong Kong bourse's deputy CEO Wilfred Yiu to retire

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

29 Nov 2024 04:55PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2024 05:05PM)
:Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd on Friday said Yiu Ka Yan, Wilfred will retire from all his positions held within the group, including as the stock exchange and futures exchange's head, by the year-end.

The positions Wilfred Yiu will step down from include the deputy CEO of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and the CEO of both the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) and Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKFE).

Lau Bik Yun, Vanessa, will become the chief operating officer of HKEX and will also be appointed as the CEO of SEHK and HKFE, the bourse added.

In early February, HKEX had appointed Chan Yiting, Bonnie as its CEO and Wilfred Yiu as its deputy CEO in early March.

Source: Reuters

