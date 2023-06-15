Hong Kong central bank leaves interest rates unchanged, tracking Fed

HONG KONG :The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday left its base interest rate charged through its overnight discount window unchanged at 5.50 per cent, tracking action by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed paused interest rate hikes on Wednesday as widely expected but signalled it could raise rates by another half a percentage point by year-end.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with that of the U.S. as the city's currency is pegged to its U.S. counterpart in a range of 7.75-7.85 Hong Kong dollars per U.S. dollar.

HSBC said it has kept its key lending rate in Hong Kong at 5.75 per cent and will not change its savings rate on Hong Kong dollar savings deposits.

"As the high interest rate environment in the U.S. may last a little longer, the high interest rate environment in Hong Kong may also continue a little longer," HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue told a media briefing.

The HKMA will closely monitor market developments and maintain monetary and financial stability, Yue said.