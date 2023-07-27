Logo
Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike
Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike

FILE PHOTO: Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in Hong Kong, China November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 07:21AM
HONG KONG : The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy still needed to slow and the labor market to weaken for inflation to "credibly" return to the U.S. central bank's 2 per cent target.

Source: Reuters

