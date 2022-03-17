Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed move

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday (Mar 17) raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, matching the size of a rate hike announced by the US Federal Reserve hours earlier.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves lock-step with the US central bank as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75 to 7.85 per dollar.

However, most of the major banks in the city, including HSBC and Standard Chartered, leave their best lending rates unchanged.

"As regards banks' interest rates, it will be the commercial decision of banks having regard to their own funding cost structures," HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue said in a statement ahead of the banks' decision.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75 per cent and 2 per cent by year's end, taking an aggressive stance against inflation.

"The US's entry to the rate hike cycle is within market expectation," Yue said. "Our financial systems and money markets have continued to operate in an orderly and smooth manner."

HKMA will closely monitor markets with a view to maintaining stability in Hong Kong's financial and monetary systems, Yue added, noting that global markets have been volatile, and Hong Kong would not be immune.