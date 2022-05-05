Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed move
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed move

Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed move

FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015.REUTERS/Bobby Yip

05 May 2022 12:37PM (Updated: 05 May 2022 12:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.25 per cent, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same size, while major banks in the city left their rates unchanged.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the Fed's, as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

HSBC and Standard Chartered said they would leave their lending and savings rates unchanged.

"The rate hike in the U.S. will not affect Hong Kong's financial and monetary stability," HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue told reporters, adding the Hong Kong dollar market had continued to operate in a smooth and orderly manner.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us