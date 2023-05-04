Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong central bank raises interest rates after Fed hike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong central bank raises interest rates after Fed hike

Hong Kong central bank raises interest rates after Fed hike

A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

04 May 2023 07:14AM (Updated: 04 May 2023 07:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday (May 4) raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, hours after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75 to 7.85 per dollar.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the US debt ceiling and monitor the course of inflation.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Federal Reserve Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.