Hong Kong, China stocks fall after Xi appointments fan economic fears; yuan weakens

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI : Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and the yuan weakened after the membership line-up of China's governing body heightened fears that Xi Jinping will double down on ideology-driven policies at the cost of economic growth.

Chinese shares also fell at open. But defence and military-related stocks surged as investors bet geopolitical tensions, particularly over Taiwan, will intensify.

Hong Kong's stock benchmark Hang Seng opened down 2 per cent. The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 3.2 per cent to a record low, while Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers also tumbled.

China's bluechip CSI300 index dipped 0.4 per cent at the open while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 per cent.

Offshore yuan fell to as low as 7.2790 per dollar in early morning trade, near record-low levels.

Onshore yuan also weakened, after the People's Bank of China set the mid-point rate at its weakest level since June 1, 2020.