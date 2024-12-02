Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong court dismisses petition to liquidate Chinese developer Shimao Group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong court dismisses petition to liquidate Chinese developer Shimao Group

Hong Kong court dismisses petition to liquidate Chinese developer Shimao Group

FILE PHOTO: The logo of property developer Shimao Group is seen on the facade of Shimao International Plaza in Shanghai, China January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

02 Dec 2024 05:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Embattled Chinese property developer Shimao Group said on Monday that a Hong Kong court dismissed the liquidation petition filed against the company.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement